Cleveland Police: 30-year-old man killed in east side shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a Friday night shooting in the Glenville neighborhood.
Witnesses told Cleveland police that they saw the victim riding a scooter and then heard gunshots.
When police arrived to the 1200 block of E. 124th Street around 8:45 p.m., they saw several people circling the victim in an alley attempting to help him.
His identity is currently unknown.
EMS took the victim to University Hospitals, where he died.
Police said they have not made any arrests and will continue to investigate.
