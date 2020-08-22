29 Cleveland Public Library locations reopen Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library announced Saturday that 29 locations are reopening Monday after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Main Library, 27 neighborhood branches and the Ohio Library for the Blind & Physically Disabled will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a release.
People that are immunocompromised are encouraged to visit the library between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The release said there is a one hour and 15 minute visitation limit to allow for a rotation of visitors.
Computer time is also limited to one hour.
Masks are required and will be provided to those who are not wearing one.
Social distancing is required.
Curbside and walk-up service will continue, according to the release.
The library will provide virtual resources.
This includes job and legal help services, a storytime and a year-round program that prepares children for kindergarten.
