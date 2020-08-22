In Cuyahoga County, absentee ballot request applications streaming in at a record pace

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year.
The absentee ballot request applications are streaming in at a record pace in Cuyahoga County.
Deputy Director Shantiel Soeder says at more than 50,000 requests earlier this week, it’s double what they’ve seen in past presidential election years.
“It is more than we have ever received at this point in time before an election,” she said. “In 2016, we had just over 20,000 at this point.”
She tells 19 News there are numerous reasons for this: the Coronavirus pandemic and people’s concern about the US Postal Service.
In the last couple of months, there have been changes: cutting postal worker’s overtime, the removal of blue mailboxes, and a reduction in large mail sorting machines. There’s been a spike in mail delivery complaints.
Friday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy admitted that there's been a slowdown in service but that the agency is committed and fully capable to process election mail on time, despite concerns.
“Moving forward that’s trying to have any negative impact on the election is an outrageous claim. I think the American public should be able to vote by mail,” he said.
And back here in the Buckeye, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, said the numbers will continue to surge statewide.
“We’re mailing an absentee request form to every registered voter in the state, those roll out in the next couple of weeks, around Labor Day weekend, 7.8 million of them,” he said.
“We are breaking records. I think we’re going to see a high turnout this election and we’re starting out early and that’s really good for all the voters in Cuyahoga County,” said Soeder.
Click here if you’d like to know more about absentee ballot voting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.