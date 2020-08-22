Lake Ridge Academy reopens for 2020 school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first day of school is always much looked forward to, but this year it was something special at Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville.
The school’s doors have been closed since March due to COVID-19. Students and staff believe the set up they have is not only safe, but something to be proud of.
19 News was invited to the “grand re-opening” of sorts. We noticed masks on, hands washed, indoor lessons, outdoor lessons, and social distancing.
The independent K-12 school is ready for an A plus year following a time period that has felt nothing short of an F.
“It’s just so nice to be around people, friends, and get out of the house, away from my mother,”Sophomore Natalie McMahon said. “I love her, but it’s time.”
McMahon is thrilled to start sophomore year at school and not behind her home computer. This seems to be the story for the majority of parents and students as they chose in class learning rather than remote learning.
The 93-acres at Lake Ridge is one of the main reasons Head of Schools, Mitch White, feels confident that bringing kids back to school is the safest and best option as far as following health and safety guidelines.
“There’s a huge treehouse that we just built this summer, there’s benches around the new flowerbeds we built this summer,” White said.
“There’s a fantastic outdoor classroom which is composed of picnic tables that an eighth grade Eagle Scout built this summer. When we can be outside, it’s safer to be outside.”
As an upperclassmen, McMahon is reminding everyone that steps foot inside or outside of the school, “Please, please wear your mask so that everyone can stay safe and so that we can keep being in this modified environment.”
