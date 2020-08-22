Lorain Police searching for a 13-year-old missing girl

Evangelise Elizabeth Cosme has been missing for three days, Lorain Police said. (Source: Lorain Police Department)
By Avery Williams | August 22, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 3:37 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - 13-year-old Evangelise Elizabeth Cosme has been missing for three days, Lorain police said in a Facebook post.

Cosme was last seen on August 19, 2020 at her home on Lorain’s west side, according to the post.

The post said she is 5′1″with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 110 pounds.

The post includes a reminder that is illegal to hide a missing person or intentionally prevent them from being found.

Please contact Detective Dougherty at 1-440-204-2166 or john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org with any information on her disappearance.

