18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 18 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland, which brings the total cumulative to 4,825 confirmed cases citywide,
Health officials said the ages of those affected range from under 1 year old to over 80 years old.
No new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the city. You can view more on the city’s dashboard here.
Health officials said in total, 1,805 residents have been released from isolation.
In total, there are 5,378 coronavirus cases citywide.
You can read the state’s coronavirus numbers update from Saturday below.
