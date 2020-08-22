Northeast Ohio weather: More hot and humid weather on the horizon

19 First Alert Forecast - 8/22/2020
By Jon Loufman | August 22, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 9:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Fair and Mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Humid with a Few P.M. showers and storms and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday night: Threat of wet weather ends with lows in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance of a storm south.

Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

