2 people hospitalized in Willoughby after train strikes car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after their car was struck by a train after a driver tried to go around the gates, Willoughby Police said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female driver and a male passenger in the car. They were taken to the hospital by Willoughby Rescue with unknown injuries.
Police said witnesses told them that the gates were down, and with red lights flashing and they could hear the train horn from a distance when the driver of a 2020 Volkswagen SUV tried to go around the gates.
During the investigation, police said it was revealed they were the fourth or fifth car to go around the gates, but they were the only ones struck.
The car was on the south side of the CSX tracks on the train right-of-way just west of Erie Road, police said. The car had heavy rear-end damage and all airbags were deployed.
The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.
