Search continues for 42-year-old man connected to multiple shootings in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Timothy Sargent, 42, is wanted for his alleged involvement in multiple shootings not just in Akron but also in Indiana and West Virginia.
US Marshall Peter J. Elliott said Sargent is very violent and he wants to get him off the streets immediately so no one else gets harmed.
“We became involved once there was a warrant issued on him but I’m very confident our deputies are gonna track this individual down and catch him as soon as possible,” Elliott said.
The chaos began Monday night when Sargent allegedly shot a man on Akron’s Towpath Trail.
He has a warrant out for attempted murder because of that incident. Sargent is also a possible suspect in the death of 22-year-old Rebecca Tomlinson also in Akron her body was found Tuesday.
“Obviously when anybody’s life is taken it’s a very serious thing when anybody is shot,” Elliott said.
Captain David Laughlin said Sargent and 20-year -old Savanna Emich are also persons of interest in a Wednesday night shooting near O’Bannon State Park in New Albany, Indiana.
Two family members were tragically shot in their car before they crashed into a tree line.
It was reported that a 16-year-old was in the car who wasn’t shot at but is injured.
Elliott said all three people are still alive.
“Now Savanna is entered as an endangered missing person through our police department her father made that report on the 19th so we’re not sure if she’s complicit in any way,” Laughlin said.
“We’ve had multiple sighting of him all over this nation and if feel really confident in telling you that he will be in custody soon,” he said.
Sargeant and Emich may be in a Silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana registration.
Sargent is 5′10, 190 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Law enforcement needs your help to put an end to this inhumanity. You can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.
There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Timothy Sargent.
