Streetsboro Police searching for man who exposed and touched himself while in public

Streetsboro Police searching for man who exposed and touched himself while in public
Streetsboro Police searching for man who exposed and touched himself while in public (Source: Streetsboro Police Department)
By Simon Hannig | August 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 8:47 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are searching for a man who exposed and touched himself while he entered one of the convenience stores in the city.

This happened in front of a female employee, the police said. He arrived in a white truck, which is pictured below. The department shared the photos on their Facebook page Friday.

If you have any information on his identity, please call Dispatch at 330-626-4976, or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.