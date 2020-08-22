Streetsboro Police searching for man who exposed and touched himself while in public

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are searching for a man who exposed and touched himself while he entered one of the convenience stores in the city.
This happened in front of a female employee, the police said. He arrived in a white truck, which is pictured below. The department shared the photos on their Facebook page Friday.
If you have any information on his identity, please call Dispatch at 330-626-4976, or email info@streetsboropolice.com.
