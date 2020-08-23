2 adults arrested and charged in Akron after detectives seize 10 pounds of crystal meth and $4,000

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two adults have been arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after detectives arrested them after seizing 10 pounds of crystal meth and approximately $4,000.
The Akron Police Department, along with the Summit County Drug Unit, and FBI Safe Streets Taskforce arrested and charged Jasmyn M. Williams, 21, and Ernest W. Moore, 27.
Both Williams and Moore were charged with felony one trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. They were booked into the Summit County Jail. They were arrested this past Thursday.
