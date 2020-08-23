Akron’s Metro RTA reintroduces Sunday service, limited DASH service

Metro RTA begins Sunday operations Aug. 23. (Source: Metro RTA Release)
By Avery Williams | August 23, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 10:18 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Calling all Metro Regional Transit Authority riders: Sunday service is back in session!

DASH will also begin operating from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with limited weekday service, according to a Metro RTA Facebook post.

A Metro RTA press release said these changes will raise bus service operation to over 81%.

Metro RTA previously adapted bus services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The release asks that riders check akronmetro.org for changes that could potentially impact their ride.

These routes continue to be suspended:

- Route #50 Montrose

- Route #51 Stow

- Route #53 Portage/Graham

- Route #59 Chapel Hill

- Grocery Bus

- x60 service to Cleveland

