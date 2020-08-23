COVID-19 testing irregularities cause Cleveland Browns to cancel Sunday practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns cancelled Sunday practice and all other in-building meetings after Saturday COVID-19 testing showing presumptive positive cases in players, coaches and support staff, according to a Browns Spokesperson.
The Browns’ statement said all those who tested positive are asymptomatic.
A statement from the NFL said the presumptive positive tests came out of the same New Jersey laboratory.
The NFL is investigating these results with BioReference, their testing partner.
The Browns’ statement said their facilities are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
Other COVID-19 tested laboratories used by the NFL have not shown similar results, according to their statement.
Read the statements in full below:
