How can High School athletes safely prepare for fall contact sports?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a busy time for Ohio teens.
Despite COVID-19, they will be returning to compete for fall contact sports.
Governor Mike DeWine green lit the season for contact fall sports less than a week ago.
Which is why Doctor Rand McClain from LCR Health thinks it is important to prepare for the unknown.
However, he strongly suggests not taking too much on.
“To try and hurry up to get ready to be on the court or field is not the best idea,” McClain said. “In other words, don’t push too much because that can actually lower your immune system response.”
He said his tips are extremely simple to follow.
These are common sense things McClain told me everyone should already be doing.
“Eating right, sleeping right, training right. Diet is always important you want to stay away from sugars not too many sugars as grandma used to say eat your vegetables and lots of colors on the plate,” he said.
But in a perfect world, doing the basic would work.
And judging by the unpredictability of COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed.
McClain agrees that it’s hard to keep your distance in a contact sport but if you’re doing the right thing of the field you can still stay safe.
Athletes should be following state protocols for hand washing, equipment usage and other safety measures.
But McClain said the most helpful tool is testing, which really depends on each school’s finances.
“Those who aren’t infected can obviously go on and start training, and those that are obviously infected will quarantine for 14 days before they come back,” he said.
