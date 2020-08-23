Maltz Museum re-opens months after closing because of coronavirus pandemic

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been months but for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage opened its doors to the public.
“It’s fresh, clean, open and we can’t wait to see smiling faces come through the door,” said Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations, Maltz Museum.
And with that reopening comes changes. There are safety protocols in place to protect staff and visitors.
“We’re taking temperatures, we’re asking everyone to please wear a mask, it’s required to be in the building and we’re practicing social distancing, 6 feet apart,” said Fisher.
So there’s still the old and some of new, like this interactive collection about Stanley Bernath, it tells his very personal story of being a Holocaust Survivor.
“We really paid very close attention to all the protocols coming through the CDC and we waited to make sure we were 100% prepared and so that’s why we’re opening today and not as early as we were allowed to,” said Fisher.
Hours have changed and tickets are purchased by appointment, online only.
But, the Maltz Museum is happy to be back in business, even during a global pandemic.
“It allows us to continue doing our work of diversity and inclusion and bridge-building between communities,” said Fisher.
