16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,840 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the ages of those affected range from under 20 years old to over 70 years old.
No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s update. You can view more on the city’s dashboard here.
In total, 2,000 residents have been released from isolation, health officials said.
In total, there are 5,393 coronavirus cases citywide.
You can read the state’s numbers update from Sunday below.
