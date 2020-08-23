16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

By Simon Hannig | August 23, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 5:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,840 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the ages of those affected range from under 20 years old to over 70 years old.

No new deaths were reported in Sunday’s update. You can view more on the city’s dashboard here.

In total, 2,000 residents have been released from isolation, health officials said.

In total, there are 5,393 coronavirus cases citywide.

You can read the state’s numbers update from Sunday below.

