14 Ohio businesses cited for COVID-19 violations since Thursday

OHIO (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) has cited 14 Ohio businesses for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders since Thursday.
Mickeys In the Valley, Akron, was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption Thursday.
Agents reportedly saw customers drinking at the bar past 11 p.m.
Coffee Art, LLC, operating as Southside Restaurant, Coldwater, was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption Thursday.
An OIU release said agents purchased beer at 10:30 p.m. and a shot of Jack Daniels at 11:15 pm.
Chocolate 7822, LLC, known as Blossom Lounge, Cleveland, was cited for improper conduct - disorderly activities and insanitary conditions Thursday.
The release said Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health went to Blossom Lounge to conduct a safety compliance check and were not allowed in for 15 minutes.
When agents and officers were finally allowed in, several customers were seen not practicing social distancing and not wearing facial coverings.
Blossom Lounge was issued an additional violation notice for hindering an inspection.
Double D’s Roadhouse, LLC, known as DD’s Roadhouse, Toledo, was cited for violations of improper conduct - disorderly activities Thursday.
The release said agents saw little social distancing or mask wearing.
The Club House, Mansfield, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption Friday.
Agents reportedly saw 50 people grouped together upon arrival.
The release said agents bought alcohol at 10:30 p.m. from non-masked employees.
All City, Youngstown, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity Friday.
The release said Youngstown Police Department referred two failure to socially distance citation cases from Aug. 7 and 8 to OIU.
When agents arrived to issue the citations, they said they saw approximately 80-90 patrons again not social distancing and congregating in groups.
All City was previously issued citations to their liquor permit after referred cases from June and July.
Trackside Bar, Ashville, was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption and hindering inspection Friday.
The release said Ashville Police Department and the OUI arrived around 11:45 p.m. and saw 20 customers inside drinking alcohol.
Agents and officers reportedly tried to enter the bar for several minutes before they were let in.
The release said an employee was seen grabbing drinks and throwing them in the trash.
Little York Tavern, Vandalia, was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption Friday.
The release said OIU agents bought a beer after their 10:15 p.m. arrival.
They also witnessed others being served.
Vandalia Police Department assisted the OIU during their investigation.
Madison Inn, Middletown, was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption Friday.
OIU agents arrived around 11:45 p.m. and bought a beer, the release said.
It also said that the agents saw about 50 other customers drinking and ordering drinks near that time.
Highland Tavern, Akron, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption Saturday.
This is the third time Highland Tavern has been cited.
Agents saw between 30 and 40 people not practicing social distancing and purchasing drinks after 10 p.m., the release said.
Agents reportedly purchased alcohol after midnight from employees who were not wearing facial coverings.
Thursday’s Lounge, Akron, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption Saturday.
The release said agents bought alcohol at 10:30 p.m. from maskless employees and also saw 100 customers not following social distancing.
Wagner’s Roadhouse Bar, Chillicothe, was cited for violations of improper conduct - disorderly activities and insanitary conditions Saturday.
Although Wagner’s Roadhouse Bar had posted COVID-19 guidelines, agents said they observed groups of people drinking and listening to live music both inside and outside around 10 p.m.
The release said an OUI inspection unearthed additional violations of insanitary conditions.
Colonial Inc., known as Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay, was cited for violations of improper conduct - disorderly activities Saturday.
The release said Beer Barrel Saloon hosted live music Saturday and agents saw crowds not following social distancing guidelines.
Employees did not attempt to enforce COVID-19 guidelines, the release said.
Chocolate 7822 LLC, known as Blossom Lounge, Cleveland, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, limitation on hours for sales, and on-premises consumption hindering an inspection Saturday.
According to the release, a Blossom Lounge employee locked OIU agents and officials from Cleveland police, fire and the Department of Public Health out of the building upon their arrival around 11:15 p.m.
The release said the same employee eventually let them in and denied locking the door.
Agents reportedly saw a group of about 20 people, many unmasked, grouped by the door.
There were also ice cold, empty beer bottles in the trash, which OIU agents said is an indication that alcohol was sold after 10 p.m.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The restaurants may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
