SUV vs. Semi: 3 seriously injured in Loudon Township crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sunday morning crash in Loudon Township left three people hospitalized and one rattled.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol release said that Dodge Journey and semi truck collided after the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign.
The vehicles crashed on US 23 around 8 a.m.
The driver of the semi truck had minor injuries and was cleared on the scene.
The driver of the Dodge and his two passengers, both 14-year-old boys, were seriously injured.
The boys were both life-lined to Toledo St. Vincent’s after initially being taken to ProMedica Hospital in Fostoria by EMS.
The release said everyone involved in the accident was wearing their seat belt.
Police said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.