Witnesses uncooperative in Oakwood park shooting of 14-year-old boy, Lorain police says

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot twice Saturday night at Oakwood park.
The Lorain Police Department said multiple people witnessed the shooting, but many fled or were uncooperative with the investigation.
The Lorain Police Department said they arrived to Oakwood park’s basketball court around 7:45 p.m. and found the boy in serious condition.
His current condition is unknown.
The boy was treated by Lorain police and Life Care Rescue before being taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital.
He was ultimately transferred to MetroHealth.
Please call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105 if you have any information on this shooting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.