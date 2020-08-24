‘Akronite’ app connecting local businesses with customers to soften blow dealt by pandemic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The coronavirus has done a number on businesses in Northeast Ohio.
Akron officials decided enough was enough, so they launched the Akronite app.
The goal is simple: connect consumers with businesses to get them back on their feet.
Kassandra Morris owns Nomz.
She says she’s been riding the COVID rollercoaster of emotions, so she decided to list her restaurant on the app.
“It was weird, we definitely slowed down with the initial dine-in closures. We actually did close for two months during the height of everything,” she said.
James Hardy, Akron’s deputy mayor for integrated development, said small businesses and customers will benefit from the app.
“An app that rewards you for shopping local, and then you can use those rewards. You can redeem them as cash at the same local restaurants and establishments,” he said.
The app has been downloaded by nearly twice the amount of people than originally projected.
“We were hoping to get 1,000 users in the first month. We had over 2,000 users in the first week and it continues to grow,” Hardy said.
Morrison says being on the app has helped her business overcome the hardships of the pandemic.
She’s happy to be busy again.
The app is free to download and join for both business owners and users.
