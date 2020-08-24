Browns lose Delpit to Achilles injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday was a bad day to be a former LSU Tiger in the Cleveland Browns secondary. The team’s last two 2nd round draft picks, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams, both were injured.
Delpit’s injury is, for now, considered the more serious one. The team has only said he will undergo more testing, but rarely are Achilles injuries something you come back quickly from. If it’s torn, Delpit would miss the season. The rookie, who was expected to start for the Browns, got hurt during individual drills. Showing obvious frustration he pounded the ground after going down.
Not long after, Williams needed to be attended to by trainers because of a shoulder injury. He eventually left the field with them. Williams missed the first four games last season because of a hamstring injury.
It has been a tough few days for the Browns defense. Linebacker Mack Wilson could miss the season with a knee injury, a decision on surgery has yet to be made. Also Kevin Johnson, their projected starter at nickel back, lacerated his liver in practice.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.