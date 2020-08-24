Cleveland man accused of carjacking woman, shot and killed by her friends, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman, was shot and killed by her friends later that same day, police said.
According to Cleveland police, the victim carjacked a 41-year-old woman on Aug. 22.
Later that day, the victim and four of her friends confronted him in the 400 block of E. 149th Street.
During the confrontation, shots were fired and he was shot in the head.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
One of the suspects, a 19-year-old woman, was also shot in the back.
She was treated and released for her injuries.
Cleveland police said there are no arrests at this time.
