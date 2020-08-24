Cleveland Public Library reopens for patrons, visits limited to 1 hour and 15 minutes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library is once again allowing visitors inside their buildings.
Doors reopened Monday at 10 a.m. at the Main Library Downtown and all 27 neighborhood branches.
Library officials said visits are limited to one hour and 15 minutes to allow everyone to safely access the materials and resources.
Computer rooms have been rearranged for social distancing and patrons will only be allowed on the computer for one hour.
Patrons must wear face coverings and disposable masks are available.
Curbside and walk-up service will continue at all locations.
Kids Cafe is also back up and running at all neighborhood branches for children up to age 18.
