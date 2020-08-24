Coroner identifies Cleveland man who was shot, killed while riding a scooter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man who was shot and killed Friday night on Cleveland’s East side while riding a scooter.
According to the coroner, Christopher Tillman was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
Detectives say the 30-year-old Cleveland man was riding a scooter near the intersection of East 124th Street and Superior Avenue when he was shot.
Witnesses told police that they heard shots fired in the area, but no suspect description was provided.
Friday night’s deadly incident is the second recent shooting involving a victim riding a scooter; the first was reported on August 11 in front of the downtown Justice Center.
