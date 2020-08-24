FBI looking for man who robbed 2 Cleveland banks in 4 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents said the man who robbed a bank on Cleveland’s West Side Friday afternoon is believed to have robbed a second bank Monday.
FBI agents said the Monday robbery happened at the Citizen Bank in the 4200 block of Pearl Road around 12:10 p.m.
He was wearing a navy colored baseball hat, a blue medical face mask and a long sleeve plaid button up shirt.
FBI agents said on Friday, the Dollar Bank in the 4100 block of Fulton Parkway was robbed around 5:30 p.m.
In that robbery, the suspect was wearing a Cavs hat, a blue medical face mask and blue pants.
FBI agents said in both robberies, the man passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
After getting an unknown amount of money, the man left.
FBI agents said no weapon was seen in either robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 623-5200 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.
