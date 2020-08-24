Giant Eagle hiring 1,350 workers across several Northeast Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is looking to fill 1,350 full- and part-time positions across the company’s supermarket, GetGo, warehouse and pharmacy locations in Northeast Ohio.
The positions are available across daytime, evening and overnight shifts depending on candidate availability and interest.
Open positions include: personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, pharmacy technicians, warehouse selectors, CDL drivers and GoGetters.
A company spokesman said benefits include: flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities and paid time off.
Interested candidates can click here to apply.
Giant Eagle is also holding virtual hiring events.
