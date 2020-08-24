Group of Ohio Republican lawmakers draft articles of impeachment against Gov. DeWine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Republican state legislators said they drafted articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
State Rep. John Becker says he is leading an effort to impeach the governor.
The Clermont County Republican alleges that the governor has violated constitutional rights, abuses the power of office, “meddled in the conduct of a presidential primary election,” and unnecessarily closed certain businesses while allowing others to remain open.
The state lawmaker also says that the statewide mask mandate implemented by Gov. DeWine has made Ohio a hostile environment.
“It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild,” State Rep. Becker said during his announcement. “With deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 flattened, the governor continues to press his boot on the throat of Ohio’s economy. Due to the unilateral actions of Governor DeWine, a growing number of businesses have failed and continue to fail.”
State Rep. Becker has been joined by Reps. Paul Zeltwanger and Nino Vitale, an outspoken critic of Gov. DeWine.
House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, a Democrat from Akron, released the following statement:
Impeachment would require a majority vote in the Ohio House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority in the Ohio Senate.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.