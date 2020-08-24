Group of Ohio Republican lawmakers draft articles of impeachment against Gov. DeWine

By Chris Anderson | August 24, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 10:45 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Republican state legislators said they drafted articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

State Rep. John Becker says he is leading an effort to impeach the governor.

The Clermont County Republican alleges that the governor has violated constitutional rights, abuses the power of office, “meddled in the conduct of a presidential primary election,” and unnecessarily closed certain businesses while allowing others to remain open.

The state lawmaker also says that the statewide mask mandate implemented by Gov. DeWine has made Ohio a hostile environment.

“It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild,” State Rep. Becker said during his announcement. “With deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 flattened, the governor continues to press his boot on the throat of Ohio’s economy. Due to the unilateral actions of Governor DeWine, a growing number of businesses have failed and continue to fail.”

State Rep. Becker has been joined by Reps. Paul Zeltwanger and Nino Vitale, an outspoken critic of Gov. DeWine.

House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, a Democrat from Akron, released the following statement:

“Instead of working to rebuild the public’s trust or calling the House back from summer recess to address the very real public health and economic crises Ohio currently faces by focusing on protecting small businesses and slowing the spread of COVID-19, Republicans continue to fight one another over political power.

Ohioans deserve better leadership and I hope Republicans re-focus their attention towards the struggling Ohioans who need them to serve instead of enriching and promoting themselves.”

Impeachment would require a majority vote in the Ohio House of Representatives and a two-thirds majority in the Ohio Senate.

