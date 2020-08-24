Homeless man attacks 4 people with a saw in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeless man was arrested after allegedly attacking four other homeless people with a saw, according to Lake County Sheriff deputies.
Captain Robert Izzo said around 12:15 a.m. Monday deputies responded to the area of N. Ridge Roads between Bacon and Fairport Nursery Roads in Painesville Township for a woman screaming for help while covered in blood.
When deputies found her, she told them she and three men had been attacked in the wooded area where they had been living in tents.
The suspect was living in the same wooded area, said Izzo.
He was quickly found and taken into custody.
Izzo said the suspect used a hand-held saw, similar to that of of hand-held miter box saw to assault the victims.
He is now charged with felonious assault and locked up in the Lake County Jail.
His name will not be released until he is formally arraigned.
All four victims were transported to local hospitals and their injuries range from moderate to life threatening, said Izzo.
No motive has been released.
