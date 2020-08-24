Lorain police arrest 25-year-old for murder of 14-year-old boy in neighborhood park

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday for the murder of a teenager at a park Saturday evening, police said.
Edward Stokes, Jr. was taken into custody without incident in Parma by the U.S. Marshals, police said.
According to Lorain police, Denzyl Williams, 14, was shot in Oakwood Park around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 22.
When officers arrived, they said Williams was laying on the basketball court, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately began first aid before the teen was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital and then MetroHealth Hospital.
Williams died from his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital, police said.
Multiple people witnessed the shooting, but many fled or were uncooperative with the investigation, police said.
“I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, at least 15 shots. Then I just heard a bunch of sirens. We just all started running because we didn’t know what happened and what was going on. I kind of feel bad for him. He’s like 14 and got caught in it, and he had nothing to do with it,” said a 13-year-old witness.
Please call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105 if you have any information on this murder.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.