Man robs Cleveland bank wearing Cavs hat, face mask
(Source: FBI)
By Julia Tullos | August 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 10:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who robbed a bank on Cleveland’s West Side Friday afternoon remains on the loose.

FBI agents said the robber entered the Dollar Bank in the 4100 block of Fulton Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

He passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

After getting an unknown amount of money, the man left the area.

FBI agents said no weapon was seen.

The man was wearing a Cavs hat, face mask, blue shirt and blue pants.

Man wanted for robbing the Dollar Bank on Fulton Parkway on Aug. 21. (Source: FBI)

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 623-5200 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

