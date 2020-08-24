Man robs Cleveland bank wearing Cavs hat, face mask

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who robbed a bank on Cleveland’s West Side Friday afternoon remains on the loose.
FBI agents said the robber entered the Dollar Bank in the 4100 block of Fulton Parkway around 5:30 p.m.
He passed a note to the teller demanding cash.
After getting an unknown amount of money, the man left the area.
FBI agents said no weapon was seen.
The man was wearing a Cavs hat, face mask, blue shirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at (216) 623-5200 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.
