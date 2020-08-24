Man wanted for shootings in Ohio, Indiana arrested in South Dakota

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The man wanted for multiple shootings in Akron and another shooting in Indiana is in custody, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
State Troopers in South Dakota arrested 42-year-old Timothy Sargent early Monday morning.
They also arrested Savannah Emich, who they say was traveling with Sargent, in connection with the shooting in Indiana.
Sargent had been on the run since the shooting near the Towpath Trail in Akron on August 17 that left a person injured.
He was wanted for attempted murder in connection with that shooting.
U.S. Marshals also say Sargent is a suspect in a homicide that happened in Akron August 18.
Sargent fled Northeast Ohio after that homicide.
Both Sargent and Emich are suspects in a shooting that left two adults injured in Corydon, Indiana, located in the southern portion of the state.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.