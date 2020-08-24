Manganese in water from Cleveland’s Nottingham Treatment Plant causing drinking water to become discolored

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ”The past couple of days it’s been brown and yellow. We’ve had to use bottled water because you can’t drink that kind of stuff.”
The Cleveland Water Department says that “stuff” is hypoxic water which is made up of elevated levels of manganese, a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks, soil and many types of food.
They also say discolored water may also have a slight metallic, bitter taste which may increase if the water is used to make coffee.
That’s why the Cleveland Water Department is flushing out the system by opening fire hydrants in the affected areas, which include portions of Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Richmond Heights, Highland Heights, Mayfield Village, Mayfield Heights, South Euclid, Lyndhurst and Gates Mills.
The source of the bad water is coming from the Nottingham Treatment Plant on Chardon Road near Euclid.
The city says it’s safe to drink, but residents are wary.
Matt France and his family are affected by the discolored water flowing from their faucets.
France really needs clean water. He recently got out of the hospital.
“We had to go out and buy water right now. We noticed all of our toilets and sinks are turning yellow to orange. I’d kind of like to know how long it’s going to be going on for,” said France,
The water department is flushing the system right now, and they anticipate maybe two more days of discolored water.
In a message sent to customers over the weekend, the water department says it’s safe to drink and bathe in. There is not a boil alert, but they do advise against doing laundry in the stained water, especially white clothes.
