$5 million bond set for Medina man accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law
Robert Dick (Source: Medina Police)
By Julia Tullos | August 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:59 AM

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Medina County man accused of murdering his wife and mother-in-law pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday.

The attorney for Robert Dick said he does plan on filing a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Dick was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.

He was ordered held on a continued $5 million bond.

Robert Dick at his arraignment on Aug. 24.
Robert Dick at his arraignment on Aug. 24. (Source: WOIO)

Medina police said Dick shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law on Aug. 6 inside their home in the 600 block of Lafayette Road.

According to police, Dick’s 17-year-old son witnessed the murders and was able to run out of the home and call 911.

When officers arrived, the SWAT team entered the home and found the bodies of Pamela Dick, 46, and Lillian Cox, 84.

Police say she was shot and killed by her husband.
Police say she was shot and killed by her husband. (Source: Medina County prosecutor)
Police say she was shot and killed by her son-in-law.
Police say she was shot and killed by her son-in-law. (Source: Medina County police)

After the murder, Dick fled in his Chevy truck to West Salem, Ohio in Wayne County, according to Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson.

Thompson said Dick then abandoned his truck and was then offered a ride by a Good Samaritan.

Dick jumped in the car, held the man and two children at gunpoint and ordered him to drive, Thompson said.

The man refused, pulled into a Dollar General and told Dick to get out of the car. Dick then ran into the woods near Buckeye Street behind the discount store, said Thompson.

Wayne County deputies arrested Dick around midnight, hiding in a wooded area near Dragway 42.

Dick faces the death penalty if convicted.

Thompson said there is not yet a clear motive for the murders.

