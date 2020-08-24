8 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 849 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 3,986 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 115,651 cases reported statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
An additional 6,085 cases and 281 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 12,859 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,888 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
