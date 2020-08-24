Nonprofit giving out free computers to low-income families in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The nonprofit organization PCs for People is helping families in need in the Cleveland area by giving out 10,000 free computers and 5,000 hot spots.
Financial aid for the computers and hot spots is available to families with K-12 students.
Pick-up locations are available at participating Cuyahoga County Libraries.
Families have the choice to either pay some of the cost of the technology or receive financial aid to cover the full cost.
You can sign up at www.pcsforpeople.org/ohio/.
You can also donate a computer at some Cuyahoga County Library locations this week.
Email cleveland@pcsforpeople.org if you are able to donate.
