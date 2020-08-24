Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 90 degrees today and humid; risk of storms this afternoon

By Jeff Tanchak | August 24, 2020 at 1:48 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 1:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hot and humid day ahead. Looks like we will get enough of a southwest wind to get those afternoon temperatures at least close to the 90 degree mark. It will be humid as well. A few thunderstorms will bubble up this afternoon. The storms will be slow moving so you’re looking at locally heavy rain if you catch one of these guys. A front will be positioned to our northwest tonight. A warm and humid night is in the forecast. I kept the risk of a few storms in play. We could see a couple roll in off of the lake overnight. We only fall to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.