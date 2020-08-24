Northeast Ohio weather: Unsettled weather returns this week, hot and humid through Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been a hot and humid day out there, hasn’t it?
Temperatures will not cool off much tonight.
By tomorrow morning, we’ll be seeing widespread upper 60s and lower 70s.
That’s a touch warm, even for this time of the year.
Hot and humid weather will be lingering through Thursday.
Normal highs for this time of the year are around 80°, but we will be topping out in the mid and upper 80s through Thursday.
Some spots may get into the low 90s on Thursday afternoon.
It will be a bit more tolerable by Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Regarding the opportunity for rain, this week is going to be more unsettled than last week.
Scattered storms will be developing Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday afternoon.
More numerous showers and storms will move through on Friday.
