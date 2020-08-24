Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) - Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at a Corsicana Walmart store and then returned the bottles to the shelf.
The incident was reported at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
The bottles were removed from store shelves, Corsicana police Chief Robert Johnson said in a Facebook post.
The three suspects, whose names weren’t released because they’re all 16 or younger, were charged with tampering with consumer products, a second-degree felony.
