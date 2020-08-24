Students at Plain Local Schools begin new year with in-person and online learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Plain Local Schools students in first through sixth grades will be learning in-person.
Meanwhile, students in seventh through 12th grades will being doing a mix of in-person and online.
“Things are definitely different, but we are really happy to have them back in school,” said Erin Joseph.”We feel like Plain Local has done a good job with thinking outside the box.”
Joseph has four kids who are attending Middlebranch Elementary in Plain Township.
She decided to send all of her children back to school this fall.
“This is where our kids learn best, being in the classroom with their friends, teachers and peers,” Joseph added.
Students who are in school must wear their masks, unless they’re playing outside.
We spoke to one mother who says her 6-year-old son said he rather wear a mask and go back to school than stay at home.
The Plain Local Schools superintendent says he’s also excited to have students back in school.
He is asking parents to be patient as there may be some bumps in the road as the district navigates these uncertain times.
