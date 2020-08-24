Tailgating at Muni Lot prohibited under updated civil emergency order from Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Whether people will be allowed at home games or not, Cleveland Browns fans will have to find somewhere else to safely gather on Sundays after Mayor Frank Jackson updated the civil emergency proclamation to prohibit tailgating.
The update, issued on August 20, states:
“Tailgating, even for groups of less than 10 persons, is prohibited on City property, including City-owned parking lots. Vehicles will not be allowed to park prior to 2 hours before the start of a football game on any City-owned parking lot.”
The city of Cleveland will not issue permits for block parties and tailgating events as long as the order is in place.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.