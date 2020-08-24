Unborn baby killed and 3 others injured in heartbreaking hit-and-run crash in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old mother was critically injured, her unborn baby was killed and her two sons were taken to the hospital following a brutal hit-and-run crash on Aug. 21.
The crime occurred this past Friday at about 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and Ashland Avenue, when a 2020 Cadillac SUV ran a stop sign and slammed into a 2010 Kia Forte that was carrying the young family, according to a preliminary investigation by police.
The Cadillac rolled over, and the man who emerged from the crumpled SUV fled the scene and is still at large, according to police.
“Whoever is responsible for causing this deadly crash should spare this family anymore trauma and turn yourself in. We have your DNA, we have your cell phones. It’s only a matter of time until you’re identified and brought to justice. Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Traffic Commissioner Kyle Gelenius said in a prepared statement.
The mother, Alisia McCoy, of Lorain, was rushed to MercyHealth where doctors couldn’t save her unborn child.
McCoy remains in serious condition.
Her 10-year-old son was airlifted to MetroHealth for medical treatment; his current condition is unknown.
Her 5-year-old son was taken to MercyHealth; he underwent treatment and was later released.
Anyone with knowledge of the crash is urged to call police at 440-204-2115.
