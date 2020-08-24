University Hospitals will participate in global study of Covid 19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Encouraging is the word from University Hospitals.
University Hospitals will part of a global study sponsored by Pfizer, and BioNTech will enroll up to 30,000 people, including the 250 people who will be enrolled through University Hospitals under the supervision of chief investigator, Dr. Robert Salata, the Chairman of the Department of Medicine at UH Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Salata says the messenger based vaccine contains the spike protein the coronavirus uses to invade human cells.
“It’s been tested already in early stages of development through phases 1 and 2 and this particular compound has been very safe and well-tolerated,” Dr. Salata said.
Safety, of course, will come first, but along with encouraging results from a safety aspect, the vaccine shows enormous promise as a way to stop the virus in its tracks.
“This produced pretty robust immune responses in two ways,” Dr. Salata said, “One is antibody responses, again directed to the spike protein, and in that regard in the laboratory it neutralized this virus specifically.”
U.H. will enroll people between the ages of 18 and 85 and will purposely look to enroll people with underlying medical conditions.
Also, they are hopeful of enrolling a significant number of African Americans and Hispanics as the virus has hit hard in those communities.
“We’re going to do this with a lot of caution, we’re going to make sure it safe and effective before this is pushed out to the general public,” Dr. Salata said.
We have all had our lives altered past the point of frustration and for what seems like longer than five months but the quest for a vaccination has been and is moving at warp speed.
“We’ve never seen anything quite like this in vaccine development, which usually takes years,” Dr.Salata said.
If the vaccine receives regulatory approval, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are expected to manufacture 100 million doses by the end of the year.
