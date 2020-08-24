US Marshals: Cleveland fugitive who killed unborn child in drive-by shooting wanted by authorities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Arnell Johnson.
Johnson is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for an aggravated murder that occurred on July 30 along Crestwood Avenue in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
Dwayne Walker, 34, Timothy Evans, 19, and Johnson, 21, were driving in a car when they reportedly fired at least 21 rounds into another vehicle, striking a 19-year-old woman who was six months pregnant.
The woman survived, but her unborn baby girl died from gunshot wounds.
Walker and Evans have been arrested.
Johnson is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
