Wayward brown pelican stuns local bird watchers with visit to Cleveland’s lakeshore

The enormous seabird was blown hundreds of miles off course, and is now dining on fish in Lake Erie near Wendy Park

Wayward brown pelican stuns local bird watchers with visit to Cleveland’s lakeshore
Photographed by Gabe Leidy from his kayak, the brown pelican is.a rare sight for local bird watchers. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Facebook page)
By John Deike | August 24, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 11:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a rare development, a brown pelican has found the Cleveland shore and can be viewed from the Cleveland Metroparks Lakefront Reservation.

It’s the first time in seven years that one has been spotted along the city’s lakeshore, and according to the Metroparks Facebook page, the new visitor was blown hundreds of miles off course to arrive in Lake Erie.

The enormous seabirds are indigenous to the East and Gulf coasts, and if you want to get a look, you’ll likely need a pair of binoculars to spot it on its Wendy Park break wall perch.

Or, according to the Metroparks, you just may see it executing aerial maneuvers and steep dives over the open water.

ROUND 2: Cleveland Brown Pelican! Shockingly, a Brown Pelican has found the Cleveland shore and can be viewed from...

Posted by Cleveland Metroparks on Monday, August 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.