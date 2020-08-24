Wayward brown pelican stuns local bird watchers with visit to Cleveland’s lakeshore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a rare development, a brown pelican has found the Cleveland shore and can be viewed from the Cleveland Metroparks Lakefront Reservation.
It’s the first time in seven years that one has been spotted along the city’s lakeshore, and according to the Metroparks Facebook page, the new visitor was blown hundreds of miles off course to arrive in Lake Erie.
The enormous seabirds are indigenous to the East and Gulf coasts, and if you want to get a look, you’ll likely need a pair of binoculars to spot it on its Wendy Park break wall perch.
Or, according to the Metroparks, you just may see it executing aerial maneuvers and steep dives over the open water.
