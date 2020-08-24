15-year-old girl hurt in fight at Sky Zone in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township Police are investigating a fight that happened Saturday night at the Sky Zone trampoline park in Canton.
Police said they responded to calls of a fight involving 100 people at Sky Zone on Whipple Avenue.
When officers arrived, the found a 15-year-old girl unconscious and shaking.
Police say the girl had been knocked down and kicked in the head while on the ground.
The girl was taken to Mercy Medical Center.
Officers identified and arrested a different 15-year-old girl for felonious assault.
Both girls are from Canton.
Jackson Township Police are attempting to identify others involved in the assault.
Call 330-830-6264 with any information.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.