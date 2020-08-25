Another RTA employee tests positive for coronavirus; bringing the total to 32

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An additional RTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of employees who have had the virus to 32.
The latest employee works om RTA’s Hayden District and first reported symptoms on Aug. 14.
The employee’s last day of work was that same day and they tested positive on Aug. 21.
All work areas and other areas of potential exposure were cleaned and disinfected.
And, other staff members who had been in contact with the employee were notified.
RTA officials added 30 employees previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have fully recovered and have returned to work.
On April 6, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) started using ultra violet technology (UV-C) to clean high traffic areas, K-9 vehicles and rooms with electronic equipment.
The UV-C equipment is from Daylight Medical of Middleburg Heights and called Moonbeam3.
Moonbeam3 will also be used when a bus or train is removed from service and needs to be disinfected immediately.
“This unit is lightweight and mobile, so our staff can easily transport it to any site. It is safe and plugs into a standard wall outlet. The UV-C rays can disinfect a bus in less than an hour,” said Flounsay Caver, RTA’s Deputy General Manager of Operations.
As of March 9, RTA staff have been cleaning all touchable surfaces with a cleaning agent recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Plastic barriers have also been installed around bus operators.
