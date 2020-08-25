Berea-based psychotherapist offers advice on how to help kids heal from racial trauma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing Images of Black Americans being killed on TV and social media can be traumatizing for anyone, but especially for kids.
Berea-based psychotherapist Anna Jones offered advice on how to start the healing process with your child as they witness traumatic events play out in front of them.
“Teach our children to have that empathy, compassion and grace... that they walk with their heads up high and understand they are an important piece to America,” said Jones.
Jones says don’t be afraid to teach your child about current and past events that pertain to race in the United States.
“The truth must be understood and it needs to be told, we need to do that,” she added.
Jones recently started hosting small discussion groups aimed at helping Black Americans in our area heal from racial trauma.
“What is institutional racism? How is it impacting us? What is racial trauma? I’m looking forward to this because I want to open the floor to conversation.”
You can learn more about what else Jones is doing in the community by heading over to her website.
