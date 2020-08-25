Brooklyn Heights Police working to trap ’aggressive’ coyote

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal control staff in Brooklyn Heights are aggressively working to trap a coyote in the area.
Snare traps have been set in the wooded area behind Marko and Shady Ridge lanes, and police are warning residents to keep pets and children away from the area.
A dog was recently attacked by the coyote, and officers fear it could eventually go after a child.
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated the coyote had killed a pet; however, the animal survived the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.
