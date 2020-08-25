Brooklyn Heights Police working to trap ’aggressive’ coyote

Brooklyn Heights Police working to trap ’aggressive’ coyote
File photo (Source: Logan Mitchell)
By John Deike | August 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 3:09 PM

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal control staff in Brooklyn Heights are aggressively working to trap a coyote in the area.

Due to an aggressive coyote in the area, Animal Control has placed several snare traps in the wooded areas behind Marko...

Posted by Brooklyn Heights Police Department on Monday, August 24, 2020

Snare traps have been set in the wooded area behind Marko and Shady Ridge lanes, and police are warning residents to keep pets and children away from the area.

A dog was recently attacked by the coyote, and officers fear it could eventually go after a child.

Return to 19 News for updates.

CORRECTION: An earlier report stated the coyote had killed a pet; however, the animal survived the attack and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.