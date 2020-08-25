Fugitive wanted for shooting Cleveland pregnant woman, killing unborn baby, turns himself in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in her stomach, killing her unborn baby girl, surrendered to task force officers Tuesday morning, said U.S. Marshals.
The 19-year-old mom was sitting in a car on East 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on July 30 when shots were fired at her from another car.
Cleveland police said Arnell Johnson, 21, and two other men fired at least 21 rounds into her vehicle.
Dwayne Walker, 34, and Timothy Evans, 19, were arrested shortly after the shooting, but Johnson remained on the loose until Tuesday.
On Monday, the U.S. Marshals named Johnson their Fugitive of the Week and offered a reward for his capture.
The 19-year-old woman survived her injuries.
