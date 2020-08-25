Funeral today for Cleveland firefighter who died from coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The funeral mass for Cleveland Firefighter Richard R. Petras will be held Tuesday, August 25 at 10 a.m.
Petras died of complications from coronavirus earlier this month.
Services will take place at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Drive in Cleveland.
Rocky River Drive will be shut down from Lucielle Avenue to Claire Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
You can watch a livestream of the funeral mass on the Chambers Funeral Homes Facebook page.
